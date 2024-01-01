METAHERO | METAHERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
METAHERO Quick Project Information
Metahero brings to the market 3D scanning and modeling technology that generates ultra-realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion. The tech also allows for the creation of NFTs from real-world works of art and collectibles.You can find more information about METAHERO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
METAHERO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold METAHERO (METAHERO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade METAHERO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy METAHERO or access MEXC METAHERO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on METAHERO to gain higher income. Trade METAHERO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMETAHERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMETAHERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000