Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant.