Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now modern-day Turkey during the late 13th century. The storyline of the game initially focuses on Ertuğrul Gazi, a tribal warrior and a celebrated leader of the Kayi tribe.You can find more information about Medieval Empires history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMEE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMEE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000