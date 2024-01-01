MCN | MCN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MCN (Multi-Community Network) is an innovative GameFi platform that revolutionizes the way players interact with gaming entertainment and earn from it. Built on blockchain and communitydriven, MCN combines the benefits of DeFi, NFT, and financial mechanisms with immersive gaming Systems.You can find more information about MCN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMCN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMCN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply12,000,000