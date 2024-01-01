You can find more information about Heroes of Mavia history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.