Heroes of Mavia | MAVIA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Heroes of Mavia Quick Project Information
Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.
MAVIA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMAVIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAVIA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000