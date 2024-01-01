MAP Protocol | MAP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MAP Protocol is the omnichain layer for Web3. 100% Nakamoto Style cross-chain communication built on Light-client & ZK technology with zero privileged roles. By connecting both EVM and non-EVM public chains, MAP Protocol empowers dApp developers to thrive in Web3 with a full suite of omnichain SDKs.You can find more information about MAP Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMAP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000