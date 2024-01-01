You can find more information about Matrix AI Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.