Co-founded by blockchain innovators Fabian Vogelsteller, who authored the ERC20 token standard and developed web3.js, and Marjorie Hernandez, an innovation expert with experience leading EY’s Innovation Lab in Berlin, LUKSO is pioneering a new era of decentralized applications for the creative industry. Leveraging ETH 2.0's technology, LUKSO introduces unique LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) and the Universal Profile (UP) account system, enhancing blockchain's usability and access through advanced smart contracts and user-centric digital identities.