LYX Quick Project Information

Co-founded by blockchain innovators Fabian Vogelsteller, who authored the ERC20 token standard and developed web3.js, and Marjorie Hernandez, an innovation expert with experience leading EY’s Innovation Lab in Berlin, LUKSO is pioneering a new era of decentralized applications for the creative industry. Leveraging ETH 2.0's technology, LUKSO introduces unique LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) and the Universal Profile (UP) account system, enhancing blockchain's usability and access through advanced smart contracts and user-centric digital identities.
You can find more information about LYX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LYX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LYX (LYX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LYX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LYX or access MEXC LYX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LYX to gain higher income. Trade LYX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLYX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLYX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply42,000,000
