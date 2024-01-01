You can find more information about Lsd coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

LSDx is an ultra-liquid protocol for all LSD. We aims to optimize the financial value of liquid staking liquid staking derivatives (LSD) assets, addressing their limited liquidity and lack of diverse financial scenarios that hinder their connection with various DeFi protocols. LSD Token is the platform's governance token, used to vote on proposals and decisions related to LSDx's development and management.