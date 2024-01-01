Lsd coin | Lsd Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LSDx is an ultra-liquid protocol for all LSD. We aims to optimize the financial value of liquid staking liquid staking derivatives (LSD) assets, addressing their limited liquidity and lack of diverse financial scenarios that hinder their connection with various DeFi protocols.
LSD Token is the platform's governance token, used to vote on proposals and decisions related to LSDx's development and management.You can find more information about Lsd coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLSD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLSD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000