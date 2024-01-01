Register Now

Legends of Elysium (LOE) provides a Free-To-Play platform where users engage in strategic collectible card and board games, earning through daily quests and competitions. It combines gaming with blockchain technology, offering a unique and immersive fantasy experience.

English name of the token LOE

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token LOE

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price