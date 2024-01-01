LOE | LOE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LOE Quick Project Information
Legends of Elysium (LOE) provides a Free-To-Play platform where users engage in strategic collectible card and board games, earning through daily quests and competitions. It combines gaming with blockchain technology, offering a unique and immersive fantasy experience.You can find more information about LOE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LOE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LOE (LOE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LOE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LOE or access MEXC LOE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LOE to gain higher income. Trade LOE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLOE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLOE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000