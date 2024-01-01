LimeWire | LMWR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LimeWire Quick Project Information
LimeWire is a leading AI Studio and social platform for image, music and video content creators.You can find more information about LimeWire history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LMWR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LimeWire (LMWR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LMWR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LimeWire or access MEXC LMWR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LimeWire to gain higher income. Trade LMWR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLMWR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLMWR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply938,045,267