mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

LKI | LKI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

LKI Quick Project Information

Link AI, a cutting-edge platform, transforms Web3 content creation with AI-driven tools. It enables effortless generation of engaging digital content, empowering creators to innovate and connect with audiences in the decentralized web.
You can find more information about LKI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LKI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LKI (LKI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LKI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LKI or access MEXC LKI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LKI to gain higher income. Trade LKI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLKI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLKI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply579,000,000,000,000,000
LKI Price CalculatorHow to buy LKI

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM