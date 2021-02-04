Litentry | LIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Litentry Quick Project Information
LitEntry is a decentralized identity aggregation protocol based on multiple networks, with a decentralized identity (DID) indexing mechanism and a credit computing network based on SubstrateYou can find more information about Litentry history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LIT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Litentry (LIT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LIT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Litentry or access MEXC LIT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Litentry to gain higher income. Trade LIT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-02-04
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000