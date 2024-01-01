LifeCrypto | LIFE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LifeCrypto is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. LIFE provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle free transactions, using just the username of a receiver to send funds.You can find more information about LifeCrypto history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LIFE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LifeCrypto (LIFE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LIFE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LifeCrypto or access MEXC LIFE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LifeCrypto to gain higher income. Trade LIFE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLIFE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLIFE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000