The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.