Logistic Fundamental | LF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Logistic Fundamental Quick Project Information
The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.You can find more information about Logistic Fundamental history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Logistic Fundamental (LF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Logistic Fundamental or access MEXC LF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Logistic Fundamental to gain higher income. Trade LF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,000,000