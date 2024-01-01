You can find more information about Galileo Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Galileo Protocol is an innovative project that leverages blockchain, AI, and pNFT technology to revolutionise luxury goods and real-world asset ownership, authentication, and engagement. Our platform establishes a cutting-edge ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors, ensuring a secure and transparent way to authenticate valuable assets while streamlining access and interaction within the luxury domain.