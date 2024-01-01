Galileo Protocol | LEOX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Galileo Protocol Quick Project Information
Galileo Protocol is an innovative project that leverages blockchain, AI, and pNFT technology to revolutionise luxury goods and real-world asset ownership, authentication, and engagement.
Our platform establishes a cutting-edge ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors, ensuring a secure and transparent way to authenticate valuable assets while streamlining access and interaction within the luxury domain.You can find more information about Galileo Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLEOX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLEOX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000