LBRY Credits | LBC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LBRY Credits Quick Project Information
LBRY does to publishing what Bitcoin did to money! Join top creators and more than 10,000,000 people on LBRY, an open, free, and fair network for digital content.You can find more information about LBRY Credits history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LBC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LBRY Credits (LBC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LBC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LBRY Credits or access MEXC LBC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LBRY Credits to gain higher income. Trade LBC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,083,202,000