PlatON Quick Project Information

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
You can find more information about PlatON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LAT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PlatON (LAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LAT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PlatON or access MEXC LAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PlatON to gain higher income. Trade LAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-12
Trading statusTradable
