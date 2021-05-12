You can find more information about PlatON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.