PlatON | LAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PlatON Quick Project Information
PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.You can find more information about PlatON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LAT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenLAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-12
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply