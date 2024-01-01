mexc
KREST Quick Project Information

Krest is peaq’s canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.
English name of the tokenKREST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKREST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000
