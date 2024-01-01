KREST | KREST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KREST Quick Project Information
Krest is peaq’s canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.You can find more information about KREST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKREST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKREST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000