Keep3rV1 | KP3R Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Keep3rV1 Quick Project Information
Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs. The scope of Keep3r network is not to manage these jobs themselves, but to allow contracts to register as jobs for keepers, and keepers to register themselves as available to perform jobs.You can find more information about Keep3rV1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KP3R Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Keep3rV1 (KP3R) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KP3R
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Keep3rV1 or access MEXC KP3R and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Keep3rV1 to gain higher income. Trade KP3R futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKP3R
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKP3R
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,011