Koala AI is a project launched on Solana, which is both a meme coin and an AI-powered high-quality image generation application.You can find more information about KOKO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKOKO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenKOKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000