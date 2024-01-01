Register Now

K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

English name of the token KNINE

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token KNINE

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

