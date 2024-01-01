KNINE | KNINE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KNINE Quick Project Information
K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.You can find more information about KNINE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KNINE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKNINE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenKNINE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,999,999,999