KMA | KMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KMA Quick Project Information
Calamari Network is the official canary network of Manta Network, the privacy protocol built for the DeFi stack. Deployed on Kusama, Calamari will service private transacting and private swapping for all parachain assets on Kusama, including KSM.You can find more information about KMA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KMA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000