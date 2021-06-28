mexc
Kishu Inu | KISHU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Kishu Inu Quick Project Information

Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.
KISHU Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenKISHU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKISHU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-06-28
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000
