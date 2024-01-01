KILT | KILT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KILT Quick Project Information
KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity
You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.You can find more information about KILT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KILT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KILT (KILT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KILT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KILT or access MEXC KILT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KILT to gain higher income. Trade KILT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKILT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKILT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply290,560,000