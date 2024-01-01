Klever Finance | KFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Klever Finance Quick Project Information
Klever Finance is the Klever Blockchain governance token. KFI token holders will have an essential influence and crucial responsibility over the Klever Blockchain's function and have complete control over the apps protocol configuration (such as application fees and functionalities), as well as approval authority over new apps using an on-chain voting system.You can find more information about Klever Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000