KAR | KAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KAR Quick Project Information
Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.You can find more information about KAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KAR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KAR (KAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KAR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KAR or access MEXC KAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KAR to gain higher income. Trade KAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-21
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000