Kangamoon Quick Project Information

Kangamoon is a community-driven cryptocurrency project that integrates meme culture, Game-Fi and Social-Fi to create a unique ecosystem. The integration of a Play To Earn game further enhances the ecosystem by tapping into the burgeoning Game-Fi market and the Social-Fi Market and giving the $KANG token more utility.
You can find more information about Kangamoon history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

KANG Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kangamoon (KANG) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
English name of the tokenKANG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000
Kangamoon (KANG) Converter & Calculator

Effortlessly convert KANG and other cryptocurrencies to stay updated on the latest fiat exchange rates. Whether you're buying, selling, or simply tracking the market, our real-time data keeps you informed every step of the way. With just a few clicks, you can access instant results: simply select a crypto you wish to convert, enter the amount, and select your desired fiat currency. It's never been easier!

