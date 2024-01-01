KALIS | KALIS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KALIS Quick Project Information
Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.You can find more information about KALIS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KALIS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKALIS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKALIS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000