JITO | JTO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JITO Quick Project Information
JTO is a governance token of the Jito network, a service provider of Solana liquid staking with an open-source Solana validator client, allowing stakers to earn Solana staking reward and capture MEV via its MEV software suite.You can find more information about JITO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JTO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JITO (JTO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JTO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JITO or access MEXC JTO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JITO to gain higher income. Trade JTO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJTO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000