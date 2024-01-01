DeFi Kingdoms | JEWEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFi Kingdoms Quick Project Information
DeFi Kingdoms blends the appeal of decentralized finance and the current rise of Play-to-Earn economics. It is live on the Harmony ONE network. The JEWEL token is used to purchase useful items and unique NFTs such as Heroes and Kingdoms in the game, as well as various in-game items. Not only is the token used in-game, it is also used for liquidity mining to earn more through staking.You can find more information about DeFi Kingdoms history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JEWEL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenJEWEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJEWEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply125,000,000