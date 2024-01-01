You can find more information about Izumi Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.