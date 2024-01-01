Izumi Finance | IZI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Izumi Finance Quick Project Information
izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.You can find more information about Izumi Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IZI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Izumi Finance (IZI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IZI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Izumi Finance or access MEXC IZI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Izumi Finance to gain higher income. Trade IZI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIZI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIZI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000