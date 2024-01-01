mexc
IVPAY Quick Project Information

IVPAY is a crypto payment system for retail, e-commerce and vending machines. Its streamlined processes makes it simple and hassle-free to get started. Say goodbye to complex setups and hello to the world of crypto with ease.
You can find more information about IVPAY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IVPAY Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IVPAY (IVPAY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IVPAY on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IVPAY or access MEXC IVPAY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IVPAY to gain higher income. Trade IVPAY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIVPAY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenIVPAY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
