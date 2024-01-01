ITHEUM | ITHEUM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ITHEUM Quick Project Information
Itheum is the world's 1st decentralized data brokerage platform that transforms users' personal data into a highly tradable asset class. It provides Data Creators and Data Consumers with the tools required to "bridge" highly valuable personal data from web2 into web3 and to then trade data with a seamless UX that’s built on top of blockchain technology and decentralized governance.You can find more information about ITHEUM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ITHEUM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenITHEUM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenITHEUM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000