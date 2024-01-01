mexc
Ispolink Quick Project Information

Ispolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Ispolink connects blockchain firms with industry-leading tech talents seamlessly via internal AI-powered algorithms. Its end-to-end solution provides businesses with a full set of tools to easily and efficiently navigate the entire selection process. Ispolink's interoperable blockchain ecosystem offers decentralized payments at scale with the native ISP token.
You can find more information about Ispolink history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ISP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ispolink (ISP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ISP on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ispolink or access MEXC ISP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ispolink to gain higher income. Trade ISP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenISP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenISP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
ISP Price CalculatorHow to buy Ispolink

