Iron Fish is building the encryption layer for crypto. It is a brand new Layer-1, Proof of Work chain where every transaction is encrypted, protecting sensitive user information with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for validation. Their goal is for Iron Fish to be the privacy layer for all crypto, letting assets from other chains be transferred over to Iron Fish to gain the benefit of privacy.