mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

IRISnet | IRIS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

IRISnet Quick Project Information

IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.
You can find more information about IRISnet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IRIS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IRISnet (IRIS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IRIS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IRISnet or access MEXC IRIS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IRISnet to gain higher income. Trade IRIS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIRIS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIRIS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-04-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.2575 USDT
Max Supply2,008,359,495
IRIS Price CalculatorHow to buy IRISnet

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM