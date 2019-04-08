IRISnet | IRIS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
IRISnet Quick Project Information
IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.You can find more information about IRISnet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IRIS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenIRIS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIRIS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-04-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.2575 USDT
Max Supply2,008,359,495