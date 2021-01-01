Inverse Finance | INV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Inverse Finance Quick Project Information
Inverse Finance is a protocol that offers passive no-loss investment in any token by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy using stablecoin yield. Starting with ETH.You can find more information about Inverse Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
INV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Inverse Finance (INV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade INV
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Inverse Finance or access MEXC INV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Inverse Finance to gain higher income. Trade INV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenINV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenINV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-01-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000