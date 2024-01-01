INJ | INJ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
INJ Quick Project Information
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization.
With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.You can find more information about INJ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
INJ Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold INJ (INJ) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade INJ
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy INJ or access MEXC INJ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on INJ to gain higher income. Trade INJ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenINJ
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenINJ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000