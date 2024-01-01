Infinity Network | IN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Infinity Network Quick Project Information
Discover the power of our multichain ecosystem, designed for the next billion users. With seamless integration of various blockchains, we offer a versatile platform for various applications and evaluations. And we will use our coins as payment and send them around the world E-commerce, through various payment gatewaysYou can find more information about Infinity Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Infinity Network (IN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Infinity Network or access MEXC IN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Infinity Network to gain higher income. Trade IN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000