mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Infinity Network | IN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Infinity Network Quick Project Information

Discover the power of our multichain ecosystem, designed for the next billion users. With seamless integration of various blockchains, we offer a versatile platform for various applications and evaluations. And we will use our coins as payment and send them around the world E-commerce, through various payment gateways
You can find more information about Infinity Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Infinity Network (IN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Infinity Network or access MEXC IN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Infinity Network to gain higher income. Trade IN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000
IN Price CalculatorHow to buy Infinity Network

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM