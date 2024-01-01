mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

IDEX | IDEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

IDEX Quick Project Information

IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 519,251,085.403 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is $0.051546 USD and is down -5.87% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330,723.128 traded over the last 24 hours. More
You can find more information about IDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IDEX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IDEX (IDEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IDEX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IDEX or access MEXC IDEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IDEX to gain higher income. Trade IDEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIDEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIDEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
IDEX Price CalculatorHow to buy IDEX

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM