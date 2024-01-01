You can find more information about IDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 519,251,085.403 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is $0.051546 USD and is down -5.87% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330,723.128 traded over the last 24 hours. More