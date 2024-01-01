ICT | ICT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ICT Quick Project Information
ICTech is an open-source public blockchain network based on efficiency, programmability, developers, participation, and decentralization. As the world's first heterogeneous smart contract network, we are fully compatible with most of the major smart-contract blockchains thanks to the 4 different interoperable technologies built in. Moreover, our platform supports distributed computing and distributed storage, delving into decentralized data and computing power for AI model training, guided by fractal principles.You can find more information about ICT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ICT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenICT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenICT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000