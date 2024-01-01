You can find more information about ICT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ICTech is an open-source public blockchain network based on efficiency, programmability, developers, participation, and decentralization. As the world's first heterogeneous smart contract network, we are fully compatible with most of the major smart-contract blockchains thanks to the 4 different interoperable technologies built in. Moreover, our platform supports distributed computing and distributed storage, delving into decentralized data and computing power for AI model training, guided by fractal principles.