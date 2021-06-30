Hydra | HYDRA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hydra Quick Project Information
Hydra is an open-source Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique set of economic features. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply.You can find more information about Hydra history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HYDRA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hydra (HYDRA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HYDRA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hydra or access MEXC HYDRA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hydra to gain higher income. Trade HYDRA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHYDRA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHYDRA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-06-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply