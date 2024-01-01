You can find more information about HUND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes.