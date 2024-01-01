HUND | HUND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HUND Quick Project Information
HUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes.You can find more information about HUND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HUND Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenHUND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenHUND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply498,667,441.47