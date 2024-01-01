You can find more information about HST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HeadStarter is the Web3 Start-up Accelerator and Launchpad of the Hedera Ecosystem. Innovating through Web3 crowdfunding solutions via an array of products from IDOs, INOs to StakePools and much more, HeadStarter offers a complete service suite to ensure the success of emerging Web3 start-ups.