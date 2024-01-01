HOSKY | HOSKY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HOSKY Quick Project Information
Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.You can find more information about HOSKY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenHOSKY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHOSKY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,001