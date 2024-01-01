You can find more information about HyperGPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HyperGPT is a marketplace for all AI solutions and seamless SDK where you can access integrated AI solutions. HyperGPT is not only a company that provides AI solutions, but also a marketplace that lists all AI solutions on a single platform and provides easy access for the user. With the unique SDK it has developed, it integrates the APIs of both popular and new AI solutions and offers solutions that allow developers or zero-knowledge users to pay as much as they use all AI APIs with a credit model through a single account.