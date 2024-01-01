HEMULE | HEMULE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HEMULE Quick Project Information
HEMULE is a cat-themed meme token inspired by Vitalik Buterin's family cat.You can find more information about HEMULE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HEMULE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HEMULE (HEMULE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HEMULE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HEMULE or access MEXC HEMULE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HEMULE to gain higher income. Trade HEMULE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHEMULE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000