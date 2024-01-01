Hello | Hello Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HELLO Labs is the future of crypto and entertainment, a Web3 native ecosystem that incubates, produces, funds and distributes original programming, games and NFTs. Coining the term "Cryptotainment", we are designed to fully realize the vast potential of Web3 and appeal to both crypto and mainstream mass audiences.
The $HELLO token is at the heart of the Web3 ecosystem. $HELLO will be utilized for accessing exclusive content, playing games in the HELLO Arcade, and purchasing NFTs. As the ecosystem grows, further utility will be revealed.You can find more information about Hello history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenHELLO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHELLO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000