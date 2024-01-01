mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Hydranet | HDN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Hydranet Quick Project Information

Hydranet is building the first Layer 3 DEX, using off-chain technology like the Lightning and Vector network.
You can find more information about Hydranet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HDN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hydranet (HDN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HDN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hydranet or access MEXC HDN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hydranet to gain higher income. Trade HDN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHDN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHDN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
HDN Price CalculatorHow to buy Hydranet

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM